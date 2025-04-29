Cricket

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Summer Fashion in Cherry-Print Bikini While Posing With Kids True and Tatum (View Pics)

On April 28, Khloe shared heartwarming photos featuring herself with her children, True and Tatum. The trio donned coordinated cherry-print outfits, embodying a playful and cohesive family look.

Khloé Kardashian Flaunts Summer Fashion in Cherry-Print Bikini While Posing With Kids True and Tatum (View Pics)
Khloe Kardashian Summer Fashion (Photo Credits:@khloekardashian)
Socially Prerna Targhotra| Apr 29, 2025 03:41 PM IST

Khloe Kardashian's latest Instagram post showcases her impeccable summer style, combining family warmth with chic fashion. On April 28, Khloe shared heartwarming photos featuring herself with her children, True and Tatum. The trio donned coordinated cherry-print bikini, embodying a playful and cohesive family look. Khloé's ensemble included a red and white cherry-print bikini that highlighted her toned physique, accessorised with mirrored sunglasses and a relaxed beachy hairstyle. This outfit not only reflects the vibrant summer spirit but also aligns with current fashion trends, emphasising bold prints and coordinated family attire. ‘The Kardashians’ Season 6: A Closer Look at Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian Balancing Motherhood and Stardom.

Khloe Kardashian Summer Fashion

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian)

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

