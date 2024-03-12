Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr have once again sparked romance rumours after being spotted together while exiting the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, who stunned in a fitted Balenciaga dress, was seen all smiles as she left the venue. One picture of her with her rumoured boyfriend even shows them sharing a light-hearted moment. Kim Kardashian, 42, and NFL Player Odell Beckham Jr, 30, Spotted 'Hanging Out' Together - Reports.

Kim Kardashian And Odell Beckham Jr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

The Rumoured Couple

Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. exit from the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party together. pic.twitter.com/inBcHdvUus — 21 (@21metgala) March 11, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)