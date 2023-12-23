Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who welcomed their first child, a son, in November, delighted fans by sharing the first glimpses of baby Rocky just in time for Christmas. The initial photo captures Travis cradling the infant in his arms, with Kourtney looking at the camera while resting on her husband's lap. The trio dons matching black ensembles, adding an adorable touch. The following pictures feature Kourtney nursing her son, while Travis sweetly gives him a peck, offering a tender moment for their followers. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Name Their Son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker With Rocky

