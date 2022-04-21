Kourtney Kardashian who turned 43 on April 18 has shared pics on social media from her mini getaway on the special day. The Kardashian shared a series of clicks online that see her posing and having a gala time at Disneyland with Travis Barker and kids Alabama, Landon and Atiana along with her youngest son Reign Disick. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Kiss, Cuddle, Dance at Their Las Vegas Wedding (View Pics).

Have a Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

