Illinois Governor JB Pritzker encouraged residents to try their luck in casinos after revealing he won USD 1.4 million playing blackjack in Las Vegas last year. The governor, who is running for a third term in 2026, described his win, stating, "I was incredibly lucky," and emphasised that it was all in good fun during a vacation with his wife and friends. Pritzker, a billionaire heir to the Hyatt Hotels fortune, highlighted his charitable poker initiatives, including the Chicago Poker Challenge, which raises funds for the Holocaust museum. He noted that while casino games carry risks, he was fortunate to leave before losing any winnings. The governor also praised Illinois’ expanded gambling options, legalising sports betting in 2019 and authorising six new casinos. US: 4 Dead, Several Injured After Woman Crashes SUV Through Daycare and School Camp in Illinois; Arrested (Watch Videos).

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker Encourages Gambling After USD 1.4M Win in Las Vegas

NEW: Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker says he just got "incredibly lucky" and won $1.4 million by gambling, encourages others to start gambling. "I was incredibly lucky ... It was in Las Vegas, and I like to play cards. So I founded a charitable poker match..." "I mean, I had… pic.twitter.com/pa9XFR3yvT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 16, 2025

