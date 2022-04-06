Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are man and wife! As the The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a slew of pictures on Instagram from her (no license) D-day and it's beyond gorgeous. In the marriage pictures, the lovebirds can be seen kissing, dancing, cuddling in matching outfits and having a blast. KK captioned the images like a filmy story and we are all aww. Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Marry In Las Vegas After The GRAMMYs – Reports.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney ❤️ (@kourtneykardash)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)