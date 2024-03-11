The Oscars evening brought out Hollywood’s best to Vanity Fair’s annual event. Yes, the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, saw some of the A-listers in attendance. Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and businesswoman Kris Jenner arrived at the VF Oscar Party with boyfriend Corey Gamble. The couple exuded elegance as they gracefully posed for the cameras. Kris radiated glamour in a stunning full-sleeved sequined dress, while Corey complemented her look with his dapper black formal attire. From Kim Kardashian's Sex Tape Controversy to Regretting Cheating on Husband Rob: Kris Jenner Reveals it ALL.

Kris Jenner And Corey Gamble

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

The Stylish Couple

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/iO6TC3Ygu5 — Celeb Source (@celebfashionnnn) March 11, 2024

At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

Jenny Chandler, Casey Wasserman, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California pic.twitter.com/1YKIpgLJT1 — Celeb Source (@celebfashionnnn) March 11, 2024

