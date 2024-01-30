After a scintillating performance in Killers of the Flower Moon, Leonardo DiCaprio is giving a break to his favourite collaborator, Martin Scorsese. He has signed up for a movie with another acclaimed filmmaker, Paul Thomas Anderson. The Oscar-winning actor has already started shooting for the movie in Humboldt County, and pictures and video of Leo in a hippie getup got leaked from the location. Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn and Regina Hall To Star In Paul Anderson's Untitled Big-Budget Film.

Check Out the Pictures:

Watch Location Video:

Leonardo DiCaprio filming a scene for Paul Thomas Anderson’s untitled film in Northern California pic.twitter.com/JX0bDZqkCD — Chombe (@Chombe1080) January 30, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)