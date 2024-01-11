Director Paul Thomas Anderson is set to helm his most expensive project to date, bringing together Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn for an untitled film. Anderson, known for his gritty and compelling films such as Boogie Nights and Magnolia, is highly regarded for his directorial skill. The upcoming movie, produced by Warner Bros., is scheduled to start filming in California this month, generating considerable anticipation amongst audiences. Regina Hall to Star Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next - Reports.

Paul Anderson's Upcoming Yet-To-Be-Titled Movie Cast: