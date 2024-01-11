Director Paul Thomas Anderson is set to helm his most expensive project to date, bringing together Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio, Regina Hall, and Sean Penn for an untitled film. Anderson, known for his gritty and compelling films such as Boogie Nights and Magnolia, is highly regarded for his directorial skill. The upcoming movie, produced by Warner Bros., is scheduled to start filming in California this month, generating considerable anticipation amongst audiences. Regina Hall to Star Alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Joaquin Phoenix in Paul Thomas Anderson’s Next - Reports.

Paul Anderson's Upcoming Yet-To-Be-Titled Movie Cast:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)