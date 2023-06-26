Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio was seen dining with Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill (rumoured girlfriend of DiCaprio), and best friend Tobey Maguire. Maguire’s kids, Ruby, 16, Otis, 14, DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16, and two male pals dined at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli around 12:30 a.m. This is not the first time Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted leaving Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France with Gill and her mother. Who is Neelam Gill, Leonardo DiCaprio's Dinner Date? All You Need to Know Indian-origin British Model and Check Out Her Sizzling Insta Uploads.

