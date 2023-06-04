Is Leonardo DiCaprio in love? If reports are to be believe, the Titanic actor is now dating Indian-origin British model Neelam Gill. Recently, Leonardo was spotted hanging out with British-Punjabi model at the Chiltern Firehouse in London. The actor's mother Irmelin Indenbirken was also pictured with him. Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating Neelam Gill? Actor Spotted On A Dinner With Indian-Origin British Model and Her Mom (View Pics).

Leonardo, who is known for his long dating history, surely know how to create buzz all over the world! But, what do we know about his rumoured girlfriend Neelam?

Who Is Neelam Gill?

Neelam Gill describes herself as a British Punjabi model on her Instagram bio, is a well know face in modelling industry. Gill started her career when she was 14-year old and made quite an impact in the fashion world. Recently, the young model was recently clicked posing on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. Apart from being a model, Gill has a YouTube channel where she talks about topics like bullying, depression, and struggles with body confidence. On London Fashion Week, September 2013, Gill made her debut for Burberry’s fashion show. The next year, she became the first Indian model to have featured in a Burberry campaign. In 2023, Neelam graced the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

Check Out Neelam Gill's Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

She Is Looking Radiant Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Neelam Speaks About Depression On TEDx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Check Out Neelam's Cannes 2023 Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Neelam In Black... She Is a vision:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Neelam Slaying In Black Dress:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Divine Feminine Energy? Hell Yeah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEELAM KAUR GILL (@neelamkg)

Speaking about Leonardo's dating history, Leonardo DiCaprio was previously dating Camila Morrone and made their first public appearance together at the 2020 Academy Awards. After their breakup, the actor was spotted with supermodel Gigi Hadid. A picture of Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid partying in New York went viral in September last year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2023 11:26 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).