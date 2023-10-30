Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are rumoured to be the hot new couple and the two are sizzling up their romance. New pics of Leonardo and his rumoured new girlfriend have surfaced online where the two are seen getting all handsy at a Halloween party. The pics show Vittoria slipping her hands down the backside of the actor’s shorts and grabbing his behind. These PDA-filled pics of the duo have taken internet by storm. Leonardo DiCaprio Spotted Making Out With Rumored Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti (View Pics).

Leonardo DiCaprio And Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio and girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti spotted outside a Halloween party. (📷: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/IGhv2LfuML — Aristotle (@goLoko77) October 29, 2023

