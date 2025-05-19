More than two decades after the original movie won everyone’s hearts, a live-action version of Lilo & Stitch is coming soon to theatres near you. The story follows Lilo (Maia Kealoha), a six-year-old Hawaiian girl, and Stitch, a cute blue alien whom she welcomes into her family. The movie promises a fun ride as we experience the challenges and joyful moments Lilo faces while trying to keep Stitch as her pet. Amid the excitement, Disney has partnered with actress Rashmika Mandanna for a playful collaboration to promote the upcoming film. In a video shared by Rashmika on her Instagram on Monday (May 19), we see the actress introducing her friends to her new bestie, Stitch, and how they spend their day together, with the cute little creature adding some mischievous twists to her hectic schedule. Sharing the post, Rashmika wrote, "Too cute to handle, too crazy to miss. My bestie Stitch is making me simp with madness and bliss!" Directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, Lilo & Stitch hits theatres on May 23. In India, the movie will be available in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Trailer: The Mischievous Blue Alien Returns in Yet Another Live-Action Disney Remake Aimed for Kids (Watch Video).

Meet Sitch, Rashmika Mandanna’s New Bestie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)