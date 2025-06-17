Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell, who appeared in the recently released live-action remake of Disney classic Lilo & Stitch, died. He was 57 years old at the time of his passing. The news of his passing was shared by the actor's sister, Jalene Kannai Bell, through a post on Facebook. She wrote, "It is with a heavy heart I share that my sweet, generous, talented, funny, brilliant and handsome little brother David H K Bell will spend today in the company of our Heavenly Father. I’ve been waiting for the words and mindset to properly express the joy of a human, and Prince of a Man he was, but fate pushed my hand this morning by a pre-scheduled Father’s Day newsletter honouring the men in our lives." The cause of death has not been revealed. Lilo & Stitch was David Hekili's big-screen debut. ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Movie Review: Furry Alien Antics Aside, Maia Kealoha and Sydney Elizebeth Agudong’s Sisterly Bonding Makes This Remake Endearing! (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Actor David Hekili Kenui Bell No More

