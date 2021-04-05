The Loki trailer is here and it's exactly what you would expect from a sassy evil God like him. However, this time, instead of his God of Thunder brother Thor, he has Mobius, played by Owen Wilson to throw a lot of wisecracking one-liners. While the trailer does leave us intrigued about a lady sitting next to Loki in a deserted place, Tom Hiddleston and Wilson's banter is simply outrageous. The series will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from June 11.

Check out the trailer of Loki here...

