Marvel Studios thrilled fans during the 2025 Super Bowl by unveiling the 'Big Game Trailer' for their upcoming film, Thunderbolts. The action-packed preview showcased a team of antiheroes, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as Red Guardian, among others, uniting to confront a formidable new adversary. The trailer hinted at the emergence of Sentry, portrayed by Lewis Pullman, as a significant threat, with Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine ominously stating, ‘The Avengers are not coming’. Thunderbolts, directed by Jake Schreier, is slated for release on May 2, 2025. ‘Thunderbolts’: First Poster of Florence Pugh-Sebastian Stan’s Marvel Movie Reminds Fans of ‘This Is the End’, ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and ‘Dolittle’ – Here’s Why! (View Pics).

‘Thunderbolts’ Big Game Trailer Video Below

