Love Again new poster is out and it stars Chopra Jonas alongside Outlander star Sam Heughan. The two strike a romantic pose as the actor holds the desi girl close by and they flaunt a cute smile as they hold each other together. Safed First Look Poster Out! Sandeep Singh’s Social Drama Is All About A Widow Falling In Love With Eunuch (View Pics)

Love Again First Look Poster

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)