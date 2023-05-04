Priyanka Chopra recently made heads turn at her film Love Again's premiere in New York where she looked extraordinary in a dramatic gown. PeeCee, who was accompanied with hubby Nick Jonas, for the event was seen slaying in an icy-blue dress that featured off-shoulder sleeves, a gigantic bow and an attached train at the back. The actress shared pics from gala event on Insta and they are beautiful. Have a look. Love Again Premiere: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Arriving in Style to Sam Heughan Giving His Co-Lead a Little Kiss! Here's What Went Down (View Pics and Videos).

Priyanka Chopra Is a Style Goddess:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

