During a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra Jonas recalled the moment from her early acting days (around 2002-03) where a Bollywood director allegedly asked her to show him her underwear. Calling it a "dehumanising" moment, Chopra revealed that she was playing an undercover agent trying to seduce someone and needed to take off a piece of clothing at a time, however, the director's comments made her quit the movie. Priyanka Chopra Is Style Goddess in New Mag Photoshoot; Check Out Her Ultra-Glam Pics!

Check Out the Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HT City (@htcity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)