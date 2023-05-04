Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived looking like royalty. While the Love Again actress arrived in a baby blue off shoulder gown with a giant bow in the back, Nick Jonas rocked a black and white suit with no tie. The two arrived hand in hand to the premiere. Instead of the classic red carpet a pink carpet was rolled out in honour of the rom-com. And while Priyanka and Sam Heughan posed for pictures together, he gave his co-star a little kiss on the nose! What's more adorable is Nick's brother Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle were also present to support their sister in law. Love Again Trailer: Priyanka Chopra and Heughan's Meet-Cute Story is Propelled By Celine Dion and a Nick Jonas Cameo.

Nick and Priyanka at Premiere

Sam and Priyanka Pose Together

Kevin and Danielle at Premiere

Cast of Love Again

