Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share glimpses of her brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s pre-wedding festivities and their big day. Along with showcasing her stunning outfit choices for each occasion, she also treated fans to heartwarming family moments with husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie. From the trio wearing coordinated ensembles to adorable snapshots of Malti posing with her mother, the pictures exude charm. However, staying consistent with her approach, Priyanka once again chose to keep her daughter’s face hidden—either by blurring it or capturing her from the back. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Unseen Pics From Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya’s Wedding!

Priyanka Chopra, Malti Marie, Nick Jonas at SidNee Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)