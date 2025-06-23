Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and shared some adorable moments about her daughter, Malti Marie. The actress revealed that her three-year-old daughter playfully calls the Jonas Brothers the "Doughnut Brothers." Priyanka said, “She is funny and knows she’s funny, which makes it even better.” She also shared that Malti has a busier schedule than her, as she’s been making lots of friends at school and loves to socialise with other kids. Talking about her favourites, Priyanka said Malti is obsessed with Moana and often wears the outfit all day. Her current favourite song is A.P.T. by Bruno Mars and Rosé. Even Nick Jonas joined in the fun by commenting with donut emojis on the show's Instagram post. ‘Heads of State’: Priyanka Chopra Reveals Losing a Chunk of Her Eyebrow During Shoot of Her Upcoming Action Comedy Movie (Watch Video)

