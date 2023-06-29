Madonna’s manager Guy Oseary shared an update about the 64-year-old’s singer’s health on Instagram. The Queen of Pop has been hospitalised after she developed a ‘serious bacterial infection’. Hence all her upcoming commitments, including her tour have been paused. The note shared on Insta read, “On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead to a several day stay in the ICU.” It also stated, “Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care.” Madonna Slams Criticism Over Her Grammys 2023 Appearance, Says She's 'Caught in the Glare of Ageism and Misogyny' (View Post).

Guy Oseary On Madonna’s Health Condition

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)