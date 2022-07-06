Maestro is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein. The film directed by Bradley Cooper will also feature him in the titular role along with Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre. The team is currently shooting the film in NYC’s Central Park and pictures of the lead pair have surfaced online. The two, dressed in vintage outfits, can be seen sharing a passionate kiss. Maestro: Bradley Cooper, Matt Bomer Spotted Kissing on the Set of Leonard Bernstein Biopic; Pics Go Viral.

Bradley Cooper And Carey Mulligan On The Sets Of Maestro

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

