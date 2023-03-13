OMG! At the 95th Academy Awards 2023 Marcel the Shell was seen stumbling and ultimately falling down on the stairs of the gala night. In a viral picture, we get to see Marcel being helped by two guards as he falls down. Have a look. Oscars 2023: Ke Huy Quan Wins Best Supporting Actor for Everything Everywhere All at Once, Gets Emotional During Acceptance Speech (Watch Video).

Marcel the Shell at Oscars 2023:

Marcel the Shell has fallen down the stairs at the 95th Oscars pic.twitter.com/92GAX8K7mZ — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)