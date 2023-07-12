The leading lady of the film Barbie, Margot Robbie, was left embarrassed during a recent interview. It was extremely awkward for her as she was being interviewed in her home country, Australia. The actress appeared on the show The Project when she was asked the meaning of ‘Barbie’ down under. Margot appeared blank as she couldn’t recall the Australian slang for the word Barbie. While discussing with Greta Gerwig, show’s co-host Sam Taunton told, “(Barbie) means so much to so many people. I’m not sure if Margot told you but the word barbie means something else in Australia.” To this the actress asked, “What does it mean here?” He then responded saying, “Like a barbecue”. This not just left Margot embarrassed but also left everyone on the show completely in splits. Barbie Review: Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig's Film Hailed as a 'Total Crowd Pleaser' by Netizens With Ryan Gosling's 'Himbo Ken' Being a Standout!

Margot Robbie Forgets Meaning Of Australian Slang Barbie

Margot Robbie forgot for a moment what “Barbie” meant in Australia “Oh, I’m so #Barbie now I can’t even” pic.twitter.com/nYZY43GwK5 — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) July 12, 2023

