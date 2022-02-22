Martin Scorsese returns this year as he brings his highly anticipated Killers of the Flower Moon to screens this year. The Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro starrer has been confirmed for a November release with editing of the film almost completed. We can expect a first look at the film soon now.

Check Out The Details Below:

Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' releases in November The film follows a 1920s major investigation where a Native American tribe is murdered off one by one after finding oil on their land The budget is over $200M (via @IndieWire) pic.twitter.com/rSGmbgjYVz — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) February 22, 2022

