Ever since Stan Lee sadly passed away in November, 2018, his absence from the Marvel universe has been felt. Cameoing last in Avengers: Endgame, that was Stan Lee's final credit to the Marvel Universe. Now, Marvel has inked a deal with Stan Lee Universe to license the legend's name for future Marvel films, TV series, theme parks and merchandizing for the next 20 years. Marvel Legend Stan Lee Knew Comic Collecting Would Be Highly Lucrative.

Marvel has signed a deal with Stan Lee Universe to license Stan Lee’s name & likeness for use in future films, TV, theme parks and merchandizing “through digital technology, archival footage and other forms.” (Source: https://t.co/fH04iM013M) pic.twitter.com/Kum6i8DZxp — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 18, 2022

