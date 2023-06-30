Following his domestic violence case, a report detailed by Rolling Stone stated that actor Jonathan Majors allegedly inflicted "extreme abuse" on two of his previous romantic partners with "dozen" of sources coming forward and corroborating the claims. The actor reportedly was accused of "strangling" them as well with reports also detailing that he would "terrorise" those that he dated. Jonathan Majors and Girlfriend Meagan Good Photographed Holding Hands During Actor’s Court Appearance for Assault Case (Views Pics & Watch Video).

Check Out the Reports:

