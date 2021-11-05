MCU's latest outing Eternals has been reportedly banned in Saudi Arabia and other Middle Eastern countries like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar. Reports strongly suggest that this is happening because of the introduction of MCU's first openly gay super-hero character, Phastos. Disney has denied censoring scenes revolving around the character which is the reason why Eternals is not releasing in these countries.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Reports suggest Eternals has been banned in Saudi Arabia and some other Middle Eastern countries, likely due to it featuring the MCU's first openly gay super-powered character, Phastos. It appears Disney has opted not to censor scenes featuring the character and his family. pic.twitter.com/b4egxcXT2Z — IGN (@IGN) November 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)