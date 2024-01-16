Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers in Stranger Things, have finally addressed his support to Israel in the country's ongoing war with Hamas. In new video circulating online, Noah waded into the complex Israeli-Palestinian conflict, expressing his desire for peace for both sides. He emphasised that we all are 'humans' first, regardless of background, and urged unity in the face of hardship. The actor was earlier in news for calling out Hamas as 'ISIS'. Noah Schnapp Addresses Israel-Hamas War in New Post, Stranger Things Actor Writes 'You Either Stand With Israel Or With Terrorism'.

Noah Schnapp Wants Peace:

Noah Schnapp addresses his support for Israel in a new video. pic.twitter.com/Nq4pvEdjnn — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)