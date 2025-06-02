Irish fighter Paddy McCorry was spotted shouting the "Free Palestine" slogan after thrashing ex-Israeli soldier Shuki Farage during the Cage Warriors 189 event over the weekend. The Irish fighter dominated the bout against the Israeli fighter and was declared the unanimous winner. However, it was Paddy's vocal protest during the fight and after the fight which drew attention on social media. A video has gone viral where Paddy pinned Farage on the mat and delivered several blows, and then shouted "Free Palestine" multiple times. Following a dominant win, the Irish fighter held the Palestinian flag inside the ring and repeated the same slogan. Below is the viral video. MMA Star Khabib Nurmagomedov Refuses To Shake Hands With Woman Presenter After UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Final (Watch Video).

Paddy McCorry Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ Slogan

IRISH MMA FIGHTER PADDY MCCORRY SHOUTS ‘FREE PALESTINE’ AS HE BEATS ISRAELI FIGHTER SHUKI FARAGE INSIDE THE CAGE This is what happens when they have to face real men and they don’t get to bomb children from the air. We love the Irish 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/i7OvB60Vpn — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 1, 2025

‘Free Palestine’ Slogans by Irish Fighter Paddy McCorry

I Can't stop watching this.. I think we all were Paddy McCorry in this moment. Truly cathartic. FREE PALESTINE. MMA should match Israeli fighters with strong competitors like Irish MMA fighter@PaddyMcCorry Thank you Mate. 🇮🇪🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/UD9875ETgt — Sol Konstrukt 🇩🇴 🇵🇭🇵🇸🇺🇲 (@solkonstrukt) June 1, 2025

