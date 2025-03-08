A man climbed Big Ben in London to plant a Palestine flag, drawing widespread attention and prompting a swift security response. The individual, reportedly filming himself from the structure, was seen scaling the iconic clock tower as stunned onlookers watched. Authorities quickly intervened, deploying emergency personnel to handle the situation. The incident has sparked debate, with some criticizing the act as a waste of taxpayer-funded resources, while others see it as a political protest. Officials are investigating the breach and assessing potential security lapses at the historic landmark. London Gatwick-Bound EasyJet Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Portugal’s Porto After 2 Families Brawl Over ‘The Karate Kid’.

Man Climbs Big Ben To Plant ‘Free Palestine’ Flag, Triggers Security Alert

ADMIN POST. The "free Palestine" numpty who climbed Big Ben in London is filming himself from the structure. You can see the scale of taxpayer funded resources being wasted on the absolute turnip. pic.twitter.com/jCb1rlmach — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) March 8, 2025

