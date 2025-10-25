New York police are searching for more than a dozen teenagers accused of brutally attacking and stabbing a 15-year-old boy in Queens over a pair of sneakers worth USD 350. The assault occurred around 2:30 pm Wednesday near 160th Street and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica as the victim was heading home from school. Police said at least 13 teens surrounded, kicked, and punched him before one suspect stabbed him multiple times and another stole his sneakers. The boy was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition. Community advocate Harpreet Singh Toor condemned the “horrible crime,” calling it unacceptable regardless of background. Police have released surveillance images of the suspects and urged anyone with information to come forward as the investigation continues. US Knife Attack: Dozen People Injured in Stabbing Attack at Oregon Homeless Shelter, Suspect Arrested.

Boy Stabbed and Robbed in New York

NEW: 15-year-old boy fighting for his life after he was brutally stbbed and robbed for his sneakers in Queens A group of 13 people surrounded the victim and started arguing with him The group then kicked and punched the boy before stbbing him Police said his $340 sneakers… pic.twitter.com/TIGIQUKgpv — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) October 24, 2025

