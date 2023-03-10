Miley Cyrus has finally released her long awaited album Endless Summer Vacation after previously releasing the music video for "Flowers". The internet is in complete chaos has the singer has returned with a bang and even more bangers. She was seen arriving at the launch party of Endless Summer Vacation and she looked beautiful in a black glittery one shoulder strap dress and green jacket. Since she has dropped her album let's take a look at how Twitterati is doing. Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Lil Nas X at the Versace FW23 Show.

Miley Cyrus at ESV Launch Party

An Icon

A Masterpiece 

Young Miley Must Be So Proud 

Miley and Dove Cameron 

ESV For the Win

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)