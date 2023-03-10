Miley Cyrus has finally released her long awaited album Endless Summer Vacation after previously releasing the music video for "Flowers". The internet is in complete chaos has the singer has returned with a bang and even more bangers. She was seen arriving at the launch party of Endless Summer Vacation and she looked beautiful in a black glittery one shoulder strap dress and green jacket. Since she has dropped her album let's take a look at how Twitterati is doing. Miley Cyrus, Elton John and Lil Nas X at the Versace FW23 Show.

Miley Cyrus at ESV Launch Party

📸: Miley Cyrus at the Endless Summer Vacation launch party. pic.twitter.com/QqFraT9ztz — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023

An Icon

Miley referencing her cheating, alcoholic ex husband in her new song “Jaded” off her new album Endless Summer Vacation. “you just jump in the car and head down to thе bar 'til you're blurry, don't know when to stop, so you take it too far..” Miley, you’ll always be iconic 😭 pic.twitter.com/znjv7OPRtz — = (@MileyIsInspired) March 10, 2023

A Masterpiece

Endless Summer Vacation by Miley Cyrus is truly a masterpiece pic.twitter.com/8PgmeQlhxX — Ela🌊 (@twinklemileyc) March 10, 2023

Young Miley Must Be So Proud

listening to endless summer vacation pic.twitter.com/uKM7b83A5M — out of context hannah montana (@OCHannahMontana) March 10, 2023

Miley and Dove Cameron

Miley Cyrus and Dove Cameron at Endless Summer Vacation release party. pic.twitter.com/F2OLD3jWPV — Miley Cyrus Edition (@MileyEdition) March 10, 2023

ESV For the Win

.@MileyCyrus' "Endless Summer Vacation" officially debuts at #1 on iTunes US with only 14 Minutes. 🇺🇸 — And now joins Taylor Swift's "Midnights", Adele's "30" and Olivia Rodrigo’s “Sour” as the fastest female albums to reach #1 in the country this decade. pic.twitter.com/oaQbBrWMQ8 — Miley Cyrus Charts (@CyrusOnStats) March 10, 2023

