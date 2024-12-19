It’s the festive season, and celebrations include listening to Christmas songs. One such song is Miley Cyrus’ feminist take on “Santa Baby,” an alternate version of the song which she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. With lyrics like “No more fluff; I’ve had enough; I can buy my own stuff,” Miley gives the song her own unique twist. During the performance, Jimmy Fallon plays the role of her suitor and offers her a diamond necklace. But Miley politely refuses the necklace. The song continues to spread the much-needed holiday cheer. Watch the Miley Cyrus viral Christmas song below. Feliz Navidad Song Lyrics and Video for Christmas 2024: Celebrate the Holiday With José Feliciano’s Iconic Christmas Song To Spread the Joy Amid Festivity.

Miley Cyrus Viral Christmas Song

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edwin Mermans (@edwin.mermans)

