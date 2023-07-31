Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One might have had some slow legs at the box office, but it looks like the film is starting to pick up pace as the film has grossed past $400 million during its second weekend. Currently sitting at $448 million, the film's performance was slow initially given its release coming right between Barbie and Oppenheimer, however, the Tom Cruise-starrer does seem to have a steady pace. Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One Movie Review: Tom Cruise Fights AI in This Breathtaking and High-Octane Actioner (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

