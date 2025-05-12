BTS members are currently having a blast as the group gears up for an OT7 return. With Jin and J-Hope already discharged from the military in 2024, the remaining members—Suga, V, Jimin, and Jungkook—will complete their mandatory service by June 2025. Meanwhile, BTS' eldest member Jin, aka Worldwide Handsome (as he proudly calls himself), has announced his second solo album "Echo". That's not all, he’s also set to host Hollywood legend Tom Cruise on his YouTube variety show Run Jin. Yes, you heard that right! The action superstar is reportedly appearing on Run Jin to promote his upcoming film Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, according to an update shared by the X (formerly Twitter) page Viral Takes. Are we really getting Tom Cruise x BTS before GTA 6? Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is scheduled to release on May 17, 2025. BTS’ Jin Is Coming Back! K-Pop Superstar Leaves ARMY Excited by Announcing Second Solo Album ‘Echo’.

Tom Cruise To Appear on BTS Jin’s Show ‘Run Jin’

Tom Cruise will appear on Run Seokjin. pic.twitter.com/DAujTnDnyB — Viral Takes (@viraltakes) May 12, 2025

