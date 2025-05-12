Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is set for release on May 23 in the US (May 17 in India), and Tom Cruise is promoting the film in true daredevil fashion - by sharing behind-the-scenes footage of a new jaw-dropping aerial stunt. In his latest social media post, the Hollywood star reveals himself leaping from an aeroplane, camera in hand, while in freefall. The breathtaking clip showcases Cruise filming his own high-altitude plunge, a feat that perfectly encapsulates the franchise’s signature blend of audacity and precision. Not stopping there, Cruise followed up with a second video offering a glimpse of the final filmed sequence, alongside a breakdown of the meticulous preparation behind the stunt. Tom Cruise x BTS: Hollywood Star To Appear on Jin’s YouTube Variety Show ‘Run Jin’ To Promote ‘Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’?

Watch Tom Cruise Jump From the Plane:

The BTS Video

Survival is in the details. pic.twitter.com/i9mTwNdhfr — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 12, 2025

