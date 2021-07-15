The synopsis of Modern Love Season 2 reads, "Love breaks all the rules. This anthology series explores love in all of its complicated and beautiful forms. Each episode brings to life a different story that has been inspired by the New York Times's popular Modern Love column. A collection of stories about relationships, connections, betrayals and revelations."

Check Out The Trailer Below:

