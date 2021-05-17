Anthony Mackie picked up the Best Hero award at the MTV Movie And TV Awards 2021. While that made fans delirious, the actor too added a bit of wicked charm to his acceptance speech by throwing a shade at Tom Holland. The latter is a favourite of these awards but this evening was Mackie's. Wonder how Holland will react to this.

Check out Anthony Mackie's acceptance speech here...

