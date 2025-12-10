SpaceX’s Falcon 9 has successfully launched the NROL-77 mission for the U.S., marking its third classified mission of 2025 and demonstrating the company’s reliability in space defense operations. The SpaceX Falcon 9 NROL-77 mission liftoff occurred at 2:16 p.m. EST from Space Launch Complex 40 in Florida. The reusable booster B1096 completed a precise fourth landing at Landing Zone 2 after an 8.5-minute descent. This mission underscores Falcon 9’s proven capability in delivering critical defense payloads for the U.S. Space Force and National Reconnaissance Office (NRO). Follow for updates on SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, NROL-77 mission details, and developments in national security space operations. Don't Miss the Last Supermoon of 2025 on December 4.

SpaceX Falcon 9 NROL-77 Successfully Launched

Falcon 9 launches NROL-77 from Florida, completing our 11th National Security Space Launch this year and delivering assured access to space pic.twitter.com/QCn36pcO3z — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 10, 2025

