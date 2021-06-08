The trailer of Steven Soderbergh's heist film No Sudden Move is finally out and it is set in 1954 in Detroit. The two and a half minutes trailer of the movie subtly introduces its characters and the ensemble cast in their retro outfit were a joy to watch. No Sudden Move stars Don Cheadle, Benicio Del Toro, David Harbour, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Amy Seimetz, Brendan Fraser, Kieran Culkin, Noah Jupe, Craig muMs Grant, Julia Fox, Frankie Shaw, and Bill Duke. It premieres on HBO Max on July 1.

Check Out No Sudden Move Trailer Below:

