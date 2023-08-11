Oppenheimer continues to be a phenomenon as the film has surpassed another milestone at the box office. For being a three-hour, R-Rated biopic about the Father of the Atom Bomb, the Christopher Nolan directed movie has passed $600 million worldwide. This continues to be one of Nolan's most profitable films and also becomes one of the highest earning R-Rated films of all time. Oppenheimer Movie Review: Cillian Murphy is Outstanding in Christopher Nolan’s Riveting Look Into the 'Father of the Atom Bomb' (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

#Oppenheimer passes $600M at the worldwide box office 💰 pic.twitter.com/jsCSXInuE9 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 10, 2023

