Actress Florence Pugh recently revealed that she and Cillian Murphy had to deal with some unexpected technical difficulties during their infamous sex scene in Oppenheimer. In a recent interview, the actress revealed that the camera broke in the middle of their nude scene shooting. She said, "In the middle of our sex scene, the camera broke. No one knows this, but it did, our camera broke when we were both naked, and it was not ideal timing." She later said that she and Cillian were both waiting for someone to come and fix the camera. Florence added that director Christopher Nolan came and told them that the light wasn't coming in properly. Christopher Nolan Says ‘Oppenheimer Is Literally the Most Successful Film I’ve Ever Made’.

Check Out the Video Here:

florence pugh talking about how the camera broke in the middle of her sex scene with cillian murphy 😭 pic.twitter.com/rMoI1T5qnw — sophia (@hellopugh) January 26, 2024

