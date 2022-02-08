The Academy Awards continues to push diversity as they have nominated Troy Kotsur for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. Kotsur becomes the first ever deaf male actor to be nominated in that role and has already made history. He starred in the film CODA and played the role of Frank Rossi that earned him this nomination. Oscars 2022 Nominations: Dune, Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car Lead the Nominees for 94th Academy Awards (See Full List).

Check Out The Nomination:

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Watch The Trailer:

