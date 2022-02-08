The nominations for Academy Awards 2022 are finally out. Last year we saw some great film releases that really pushed the boundaries of storytelling, and delivered us some amazing experiences. It surely is going to be a hard year choosing which film will excel in these categories, but the nominations couldn't have been better. Here are all the nominations for Oscars 2022.

Best Actress In a Supporting Role

The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Costume Design

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Sound

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Original Score

Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Adapted Screenplay

From page to screen... These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Original Screenplay

Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Animated Short Film

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Live Action Short Film

Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Actor In a Supporting Role

The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Film Editing

Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Makeup and Hair Styling

Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Animated Feature

These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Original Song

This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Documentary Short Subject

Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Documentary Feature

True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Visual Effects

Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Production Design

This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best International Feature Film

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Actor In a Leading Role

The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Actress In a Leading Role

The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

Best Directing

Best Picture

And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022

