The nominations for Academy Awards 2022 are finally out. Last year we saw some great film releases that really pushed the boundaries of storytelling, and delivered us some amazing experiences. It surely is going to be a hard year choosing which film will excel in these categories, but the nominations couldn't have been better. Here are all the nominations for Oscars 2022.
Best Actress In a Supporting Role
The nominations for Actress in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Qy01AgZd4A
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Costume Design
These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bbBsHAFYFL
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Sound
Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/SogQBsJW8b
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Original Score
Cue the orchestra for these Original Score nominees… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/w2YY98JIG2
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Adapted Screenplay
From page to screen...
These are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dNb9HESQ2N
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Original Screenplay
Word is out - these are the nominees for Original Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yLNCWHOiYo
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Animated Short Film
Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/TIgQNgwHLZ
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Live Action Short Film
Short on time, big on talent, here are this year's nominees for Live Action Short Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bhhPiJcIIF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Actor In a Supporting Role
The nominations for Actor in a Supporting Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Rxe5Yz7Rie
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Film Editing
Smash cut to these nominees for Film Editing… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NMNP9RWnK6
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Makeup and Hair Styling
Last looks are done. Here are the nominees for Makeup & Hairstyling… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ocWLFQYGdU
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Animated Feature
These nominees include some real characters. The Animated Feature Film nominees are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pd4VD20yKn
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Original Song
This year's Original Song nominees are music to our ears. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MnYubtOJVa
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Documentary Short Subject
Truth-seeking on a shorter timeline. Presenting the nominees for Documentary Short Subject… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pBidpifVVF
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Documentary Feature
True story - your Documentary Feature nominees are... #Oscar pic.twitter.com/wCvJ0Ao6Jr
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Visual Effects
Congratulations to these nominees for Visual Effects! #Oscars pic.twitter.com/hIyzDUFwij
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Production Design
This year's nominees for Production Design perfectly set the scene. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/oEJ3hgsbOA
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best International Feature Film
Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WV7fAfXL3d
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Actor In a Leading Role
The nominations for Actor in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Legj3Y4bki
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Actress In a Leading Role
The nominations for Actress in a Leading Role go to... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/utVajzOlsU
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Directing
Lights, camera, action! Here are your nominees for Directing. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/v3dZA3zInD
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
Best Picture
And the nominees for Best Picture are... #Oscars pic.twitter.com/wKEWVMpqwl
— The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 8, 2022
