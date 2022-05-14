The Oscars are set to return next year as the date for when it will take place has been revealed! The 95th Academy Awards are all set to take place on March 12, 2023. The Oscars this year saw many great worthy winners while the broadcast still took for a controversial turn. Here's hoping the Oscars return back to form. Oscars 2022 Full Winners List: From CODA, Dune to Encanto; Check Out All Big Victors From the 94th Academy Awards!

Check Out The Source Below:

The 95th Oscars will take place on March 12, 2023. pic.twitter.com/ZlNLCYtJvz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) May 13, 2022

