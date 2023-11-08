Patrick Dempsey, renowned for his roles in Grey's Anatomy and Ferrari, has been announced as the coveted "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2023 by People Magazine. The news was unveiled during the recent airing of Jimmy Kimmel Live. In an interview with PEOPLE for the cover story, the 57-year-old Maine native expressed gratitude for the recognition at this stage of his life. Dempsey acknowledged the ego boost but emphasised the significance of utilising the platform for positive endeavors, reflecting on the honor's broader impact. Ferrari Trailer: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley Star in a New Glimpse of Michael Mann’s Complex Biographical Thriller (Watch Video).

