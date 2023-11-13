Adam Driver had a blunt response to a film festival attendee who criticised his new movie, Ferrari, during a Q&A session. When asked about the film's crash scenes, which the attendee called "cheesy," Driver simply responded with, "f*** you, I don't know." The attendee's question and Driver's response were captured on video and quickly went viral. Some people have praised Driver for his honesty, while others have slammed him for being rude. Check it out. Ferrari Trailer: Adam Driver, Penélope Cruz, Shailene Woodley Star in a New Glimpse of Michael Mann’s Complex Biographical Thriller (Watch Video).

Adam Driver's Blunt Reply Captured on Cam:

Adam Driver responds to audience member saying crash scenes in ‘Ferrari’ were “pretty harsh, drastic, and cheesy” “F*ck you, I don’t know?” pic.twitter.com/9LUgpTDEyB — ScreenTime (@screentime) November 12, 2023

